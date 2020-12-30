Sarpanch on auction: Rs 2.05 crores poorer, Maharashtra man 'elected' as village head

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ahead of local body polls in Maharashtra, a new system of electing representatives through 'open auctions' seems to have appealed to the residents' sensibilities.

Leading by example, an open bid of Rs 2.05 crore was announced by one, Vishwasrao Devare, for the construction and upkeep of a local temple in Devlali taluka of Nasik district.

An 'investment' that led to him being elected unanimously and unopposed, as the sarpanch of the village of Umrane.

Devare's bid is the highest one for the post of a village head, the 'base price' for which started at Rs 1.11 crore and ended another crore higher.

Interestingly, the intent from the very beginning was to not conduct elections at all and instead resort to a highly-contested auction, like this one, to seal the deal.

Jaydeo Dole, a social activist, and writer said that the village panchayat's unique decision has set the wrong precedent for democracy.

“We live in a democracy and our elected representatives should be elected, not auctioned. They are not a commodity to auction. This is nothing but a murder of democracy in a broad daylight by people. If this trend follows, then anyone can become an MLA, MP or even the Prime Minister via this process,” Dole said.

The state election commission (SEC) has declared the elections of 14,234-gram panchayats in 34 of the 36 districts of Maharashtra, which will be held on January 15.

Counting of ballots will take place on January 18, SEC announced on Friday.