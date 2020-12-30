STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sarpanch on auction: Rs 2.05 crores poorer, Maharashtra man 'elected' as village head

Devare's bid is the highest one for the post of a village head, the 'base price' for which started at Rs 1.11 crore and ended another crore higher.

Published: 30th December 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Electoral bonds

For representational purposes

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ahead of local body polls in Maharashtra, a new system of electing representatives through 'open auctions' seems to have appealed to the residents' sensibilities.

Leading by example, an open bid of Rs 2.05 crore was announced by one, Vishwasrao Devare, for the construction and upkeep of a local temple in Devlali taluka of Nasik district.

An 'investment' that led to him being elected unanimously and unopposed, as the sarpanch of the village of Umrane.

Devare's bid is the highest one for the post of a village head, the 'base price' for which started at Rs 1.11 crore and ended another crore higher.

Interestingly, the intent from the very beginning was to not conduct elections at all and instead resort to a highly-contested auction, like this one, to seal the deal.

Jaydeo Dole, a social activist, and writer said that the village panchayat's unique decision has set the wrong precedent for democracy.

“We live in a democracy and our elected representatives should be elected, not auctioned. They are not a commodity to auction. This is nothing but a murder of democracy in a broad daylight by people. If this trend follows, then anyone can become an MLA, MP or even the Prime Minister via this process,” Dole said.

The state election commission (SEC) has declared the elections of 14,234-gram panchayats in 34 of the 36 districts of Maharashtra, which will be held on January 15.

Counting of ballots will take place on January 18, SEC announced on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Local Body Elections Maharashtra
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp