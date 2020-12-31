STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angry mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash

The incident took place in the Tajganj police area and the Tora police chowki was set on fire, prompting deployment of heavy force, according to the officials.

Published: 31st December 2020 05:01 PM

By PTI

AGRA: A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said.
A youth was hospitalised when he got severely injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in the district on Thursday morning. He died during treatment at a hospital, Inspector General (Agra Range) A Satish Ganesh said.

The incident took place in the Tajganj police area and the Tora police chowki was set on fire, prompting deployment of heavy force, according to the officials.

“Some rowdy elements started vandalising the local police chowki, set it on fire and some vehicles parked outside it. They tried to disrupt the law and order, prompting deployment of adequate force at the site, including senior officers,” Ganesh said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said, adding law and order has been restored and the situation is under control.

Those involved in the firing and vandalisation will be identified with the help of CCTV footage and brought to the book, he added.

Earlier, videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing policemen and a mob pelting each other with stones. Several policemen were in partial riot gears, the visuals showed.

