Avian flu confirmed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Sec 144 imposed

Jhalawar Collector said if the flu is found to have infected poultry in chicken farms, all the chickens will have to be culled and suitable compensation would be given to the owners.

Published: 31st December 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

JHALAWAR (RAJASTHAN): After several crows dropped dead in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday due to the avian flu, the district administration imposed has Section 144 in the area.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the affected area in the Radi area. A Rapid Response Team has been constituted to collect samples from poultry farms and shops," informed Jhalawar's Collector Ngikya Gohain.

He further said if the flu is found to have infected poultry in chicken farms, all the chickens will have to be culled and suitable compensation would be given to the owners.

The district magistrate in an earlier order had confirmed the presence of the avian flu and informed that the case was being inspected by a joint team of Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department.

"Samples are being sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination. According to a report, avian influenza disease has been confirmed," it said.

