BJP MP Manoj Tiwari blessed with baby girl, shares first photo

By Online Desk

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari became a father to a baby girl on Wednesday.

The BJP MP took to Twitter to share the good news with his followers.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari (a little angel arrived at my abode) I am blessed with a baby girl.. Jai Jagdambe."

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

Tiwari, who is a divorcee, already has another daughter from his previous marriage.

On the political front, Tiwari, who is the former president of the saffron party's Delhi wing, has been actively rendering his support to Centre's contentious farm laws, which have attracted mass protests by farmers across the country for over a month now.

He also invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his residence on Saturday and offered to clear his 'doubts' about the agriculture laws and advocated for participation in 'constructive politics' over the issue.