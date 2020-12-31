STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari blessed with baby girl, shares first photo

In a tweet, he wrote: "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari (a little angel arrived at my abode) I am blessed with a baby girl.. Jai Jagdambe."

Published: 31st December 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari holding his newborn daughter (Photo | Manoj Tiwari, Twitter)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari holding his newborn daughter (Photo | Manoj Tiwari, Twitter)

By Online Desk

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari became a father to a baby girl on Wednesday.

The BJP MP took to Twitter to share the good news with his followers.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari (a little angel arrived at my abode) I am blessed with a baby girl.. Jai Jagdambe."

Tiwari, who is a divorcee, already has another daughter from his previous marriage.

On the political front, Tiwari, who is the former president of the saffron party's Delhi wing, has been actively rendering his support to Centre's contentious farm laws, which have attracted mass protests by farmers across the country for over a month now.

He also invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his residence on Saturday and offered to clear his 'doubts' about the agriculture laws and advocated for participation in 'constructive politics' over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Manoj Tiwari daughter
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp