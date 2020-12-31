CBSE board exams from May 4 to June 10 next year, results by July 15: Union Education Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct classes 10 and 12 exams from May 4 to June 10 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

The exams, which are typically conducted in February-March, were delayed by more than two months in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While written exams will begin in May, practical exams will begin on March 1, Pokhriyal said during a live interaction on Twitter.

“After several rounds of consultations, we decided that the board exams for Class 10 and 12 will begin from 4 May and will be over by 10 June. We will try to do the evaluation in time and declare the results by 15 July. Practical examination will begin from March 1,” he said.

The date sheets for both Class 10 and 12 will be issued soon, CBSE later said in a statement.

“CBSE will also inform all the stakeholders about information related to examinations from time to time. Information will be made available on the CBSE website,” the board also said.

According to the education minister, the decision to conduct the board exams in May was taken after consultation with other educational boards and keeping the pandemic situation in mind.

Sources in the ministry said that the government and the board had received many requests from students, guardians, teachers, and even states to delay the board exams in 2021.

“Guardians sought for the delay so students could have time for one-on-one interactions with teachers once schools reopen,” said an official in the school education and literacy department.