Farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Congress will also launch a week-long campaign called 'Kisan Bachao- Desh Bachao' on January 5, 2021.

Published: 31st December 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 08:25 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government for not resolving the issue of agitating farmers and said that farmers are forced to welcome New Year out on roads, away from their homes.

"As 2020 is about to end and we are entering into New Year, the entire nation was waiting for a fruitful outcome of talks today between central government and farmers so that the agitating farmers could return to their homes to celebrate the New Year with their families happily," he tweeted.

"Unfortunately, the government didn't relent and the only outcome is another round of talks on January 4. It is sad that our farmer brothers and sisters, who are protesting would welcome New Year out on roads and away from homes. A sensitive, responsive govt would never let this happen!" Gehlot said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Ministers of Rajasthan Cabinet held a meeting at Chief Minister's residence where it was decided that Pradesh Congress Committee will organise sit-in on January 3, 2021to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

READ HERE | Centre offers committee setup for better MSP implementation, farmers stick to agri laws repeal demand; next meet on Jan 4

Rajasthan Congress will also launch a week-long campaign called 'Kisan Bachao- Desh Bachao' of January 5, 2021, under which ministers, legislators, public representatives, and party workers will go from village to village demanding to repeal of the three agriculture laws.

At the conclusion of the seventh round of talks held in Delhi on Wednesday, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the next meeting will now be held on January 4.

"Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. Consensus on two out of four issues was reached between both sides," Tomar said while speaking to media after the conclusion meeting.

"Considering the chilly weather in Delhi, I have requested the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women, and children. The next round of talks will be held on January 4," Tomar has said.

"The first issue was an ordinance related to the Environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with stubble ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," Union Minister said further.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

