Farmers' stir: Will quit politics if MSP met with 'threat' in Haryana, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Thursday sought to downplay BJP-led ruling dispensation's performance in the civic polls, saying it was satisfactory "despite odd circumstances".

Asked if the BJP failed to perform up to expectations in these polls, Khattar said the party has performed satisfactorily "despite odd circumstances".

Though he did not specify what these "odd circumstances" were, his indication was that the polls were held amid the farmers' protests against the three central farm laws.

In the mayoral poll in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat, the BJP managed to win in Panchkula.

Polls were also held to elect president and members of municipal corporations, municipal council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana.

Khattar said that BJP had registered win in 36 municipal wards as against Congress' 19.

At a press conference, Khattar also spelled out various initiatives taken by his government for welfare of various sections of the society this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | BJP's request to defer Haryana civic body polls shows panic in party, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

On the Congress demand for a special assembly session to take up a no-confidence motion against the state government, Khattar quipped, "If we have won 36 wards and Congress 19, that too even in odd situations, is that not a mandate?"

"There is no need to summon Vidhan Sabha session now, it will be held at its own time in February or March," he said.

Asked if the BJP will fight next year's Panchayat polls on party symbol, he replied, "Normally we have never fought polls on party symbol, we will decide when these polls come,".

On the farmers' issue, he said the Centre is already engaged in talks with them.

"We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon," he said.

Spelling out various initiatives for farmers, he said, "In Haryana, what we did for farmers in six years, possibly no other state would have done".

"For example, we ensured smooth procurement of crops, we started Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (price difference compensation scheme) so that farmers are protected against price fluctuations".

The state is also procuring seven other crops including moong, maize, sunflower and groundnut on MSP, he said.

Seeking to assure that the MSP will continue, he said, "I have said earlier too that in Haryana MSP will continue and if there is any threat, Manohar Lal will leave politics."

He said that a Rs 7,000 crore international level fruit and vegetable mandi was being set up in the state.