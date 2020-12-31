STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

How women across the world led stories of resistance in 2020

Several of these protests may have failed and some met with brute force, but society has witnessed women's collective anger and it will never be the same

Published: 31st December 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have refused to budge.

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have refused to budge. (Photo | EPS)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

What is the earliest memory you have of this treacherous year? Mine goes back to the first week of January in the heart of Delhi where women, with the words of resistance etched on their lips, spent days and nights protesting against the BJP-led Indian government.

Protests across the country ensued after the ruling government rushed through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Parliament. The contentious law fast-tracks citizenship for Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan excluding Muslims.

Muslim women, perhaps for the first time ever, became the voice of resistance, countering the right-wing’s chest-thumping machismo. Shaheen Bagh in Delhi became the voice of resilience. 

Old, young, veiled, everyone assembled on the streets of Shaheen Bagh to make their voices heard after more than 50 people with rods and acid attacked the students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were then protesting against the CAA.

That winter, similar agitations sprung up in many cities across the country. Women raised slogans, read the preamble of the Constitution and recited the verses of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’, a remarkable moment in the history of India.

In Kolkata, women braced the chill of the season to forward their cry. Although the government flipped its stance on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) multiple times, the aftermath of the delimitation exercise in Assam was enough to put fear in the minds of Muslims.

Women, in particular from the minority community, are the most vulnerable in society and when all was at stake, they did not mince their words. Solidarity poured in from every corner as a provocation by BJP leaders resulted in riots in Northeast Delhi, claiming 23 lives.

Then entered the word pandemic. Everything paused after a virus waged war with mankind and brought a stillness to our being. 

As most of us privileged few were getting accustomed to the 'new normal', a humanitarian crisis unfolded. Thousands of migrant workers faced the brunt of the government's ill-managed lockdown and decided to walk back to their home states. Bruised legs traversed through unnamed roads and railway lines but for some, only their souls could reach home, their bodies in graveyards.

As the number of cases rose and deaths multiplied, the government celebrated frontline workers and caregivers. But, forgot to ensure their salaries were paid on time. ASHA workers, nurses and doctors staged protests throughout the year over unpaid salaries. 

In July, trans activists took to the streets to voice their concerns over the revised draft Transgender Persons (Protection of Rules), 2020. Even though the country was deep in the throes of the lockdown, the transpersons' agitation shook the conscience of citizens.

This plague year, indeed, was the year of protest for every country ruled by a majoritarian government. From India to Hong Kong, dissenters were put behind bars despite a raging pandemic causing monumental grief. 

The riots in Delhi led to the arrest of several student activists for allegedly 'inciting violence'. Intellectuals and professors allegedly behind the 2017 Bhima Koregaon violence were raided and put behind bars. Delhi University students Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Umar Khalid and professor Hany Babu were among the state victims. Social media brimmed with fury after student-activist Safoora Zargar who was then 23 weeks pregnant was put in jail. 

In the US, persons of colour poured into the streets in millions to attest their right to co-exist after a 46-year-old Black man named George Perry Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The collective rage towards centuries of racial discrimination and a white man's presidency gave birth to one of the biggest protests in the world's 'oldest' democracy. The Black Lives Matter protests trickled down to every corner of the world.

That autumn, Indians followed the US's footsteps and launched a Dalit Lives Matter protest after a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras was gang-raped and killed by four caste Hindu men. The apathy of the state government and state police filled the country's heart with anger and shame.

Feminist poet Muriel Rukeyser had once written, "What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open." And women are talking, protesting and taking back their agency.

Poland was brought to a standstill when a constitutional tribunal ruling banned almost all abortions, further tightening one of the strictest laws in the world. In October, a million women took to the streets reclaiming their authority over their bodies. The government had to back down, preventing the ruling from coming into force by refusing to publish it.

In Belarus, women have been leading protests against the country's sexist President Alexander Lukashenko, who had openly mocked the second sex for being "too weak for politics", saying "their place was in the kitchen". The women of Belarus gather weekly risking arrests and brutality to topple the 'last dictator of Europe'.

It is again winter in India and a vital section of society is protesting against the BJP government. This time, the farmers, predominantly from northern states, are bracing the chills with a demand to repeal the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in the absence of the Opposition.  

Although it is mostly led by men, women too have been part of the agitation since the first day. It has been a month since the onset of the agitation and protests have only swelled at the Delhi borders.

Several of these protests may have failed and some met with brute force, but society has witnessed women's collective anger and it will never be the same.

The fourth wave of feminism often leverages online tools to fight for gender equality. However, women in this decade are not limited to hashtags but are going further to reclaim their voice, bodies and public space, one protest at a time. Onwards!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAA protest farmers protest Protests in 2020 Black lives matter
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp