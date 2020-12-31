STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP farmer names wife, pet dog as successors in his will

The middle-aged farmer's legally notarised will mentions that he has immense love for his second wife Champa Bai and pet dog Jacky, as they are the lone ones who took care of him.

Published: 31st December 2020

Om Narayan Verma with his pet dog Jacky (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the Akshay Kumar-starrer 2014 Bollywood flick 'Entertainment,' a dog inherited a rich diamond merchant's wealth.

Now the reel life comedy-drama seems to be happening in the real-life in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. 

Troubled by sustained internal family feud, a 50-year-old farmer Om Narayan Verma, a native of Badiwara village in Chhindwara, has named his second wife Champa Bai and pet dog Jacky as successors and legal heirs of the ancestral property after his death. 

The middle-aged farmer's legally notarised will mentions that he has immense love for his wife Champa Bai and pet dog Jacky, as they are the lone ones who took care of him. Verma's will further mentions that his property after his death will be inherited by his wife Champa Bai and dog Jacky. 

Further, it adds that after his death, whoever takes care of his dog Jacky, will be entitled to use the pet dog's share in the property. After Jacky's death, anyone who takes the pet's care will inherit the canine's share of the property. 

According to Verma, the will was made in anger over internal family feud, but the problems have been resolved on Thursday. 

"The notarised not only includes my dog's name, but also my wife Champa Bai's name. I mentioned in it my dog's name to ensure that my family members take Jacky's proper care even after my death. But entire matter is resolved now, " Verma, the ex-village sarpanch said.
 
Verma, who owns around 21 acres of land, says he never thought his will registered in anger would become such a big issue. 

Verma has two wives. While he has two daughters and a son from first marriage, he has two daughters from the second wife, who takes his care. 

With the entire eerie development starting to grab headlines in media, Rishi Vaishnav, who is the local representative of the Chhindwara MP, clarified: "The strange will of making the dog his legal heir and inheritor of property has been done by Verma just to teach a lesson to his family. He is the ex-sarpanch of the village and a wise and respectable man."

