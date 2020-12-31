Non-stop Air India flights to San Francisco, Chicago from Hyderabad, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air India is set to spread its wings further in the United States with the commencement of its first-ever non-stop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco and between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9 and 13 respectively.

The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays departing from Bengaluru at 2.30 pm to arrive in San Francisco at 5 pm (local time) on the same day.

The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays leaving San Francisco at 8.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 2.30am+1 hrs,” a release said . The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday departing from Hyderabad at 1250pm to arrive in Chicago at 6.05pm (local time) on the same day. For more information, passengers can also log on to: www.airindia.in or call toll free number 1860 233 1407, the release added.