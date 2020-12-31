STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Non-stop Air India flights to San Francisco, Chicago from Hyderabad, Bengaluru

The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday departing from Hyderabad at 1250pm to arrive in Chicago at 6.05pm (local  time) on the same day. 

Published: 31st December 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air India is set to spread its wings further in the United States with the commencement of its first-ever non-stop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco and between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9 and 13 respectively.

The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays departing from Bengaluru at 2.30 pm to arrive in San Francisco at 5 pm (local time) on the same day.  

The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays leaving San Francisco at 8.30 pm (local time) to  arrive in Bengaluru at 2.30am+1 hrs,” a release said . The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate once a week every Friday departing from Hyderabad at 1250pm to arrive in Chicago at 6.05pm (local  time) on the same day.  For more information, passengers can also log on to: www.airindia.in or call toll free number 1860 233 1407, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India San Francisco Hyderabad Bengaluru Chicago United States
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp