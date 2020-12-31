STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel Ministry

The NRA, a multi-agency body, will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for the Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts, the statement said.

Published: 31st December 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

COMPUTER; MOUSE; CYBER; online test

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personnel Ministry this year.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said Mission Karmayogi, the national programme for civil services capacity building, and a revamped scheme for the prime minister''s awards for excellence in public administration were also launched in 2020.

Giving details, it said the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in August this year approved creation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA), paving the way for a transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs.

The NRA, a multi-agency body, will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for the Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts, the statement said.

The NRA will have representatives of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), it said.

There will be examination centres in every district of the country and it would greatly enhance access to the candidates located in far-flung areas, the statement said.

"Women candidates especially from rural areas face constraints in appearing in multiple examinations as they have to arrange for transportation and places to stay in places that are far away. They sometimes have to find suitable persons to accompany them to these Centres that are located far away. The location of test centres in every district would greatly benefit candidates from rural areas in general and women candidates in particular,” it said.

The Cabinet had also approved launching of a National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) in September this year.

The NPCSCB has been carefully designed to lay the foundations for capacity building for civil servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian culture and sensibilities and remain connected, with their roots, while they learn from the best institutions and practices across the world, the statement said.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeiTY) have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare: “Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman” in November.

The facility to submit life certificate online through Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by the prime minister in November, 2014 with the objective to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate, it said.

In order to make this facility available across the country, the Department of Pension and Pensioners'' Welfare roped in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and utilise its huge network of postmen and gramin dak sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally.

In July 2020, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh launched the revamped PM''s awards for excellence in public administration scheme "to recognise the performance of the District Collectors towards outcome indicators, economic development, peoples’ participation and redressal of public grievances", the statement said.

"Interview for jobs has been abolished in 23 states and 8 Union Territories of India. This is a follow up to the abolition of interview for Group-B (Non- Gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government ever since 2016," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Personnel Ministry digital life certificate online test
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp