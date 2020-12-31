STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PIL in HC claims GPay unauthorisedly accessing Aadhaar data of citizens

The petitioner has claimed that G Pay was accessing Aadhaar data in alleged violation of the Aadhaar Act of 2016, Payments and Settlement Systems Act 2007 and Banking Regulations Act 1949.

Published: 31st December 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Google Pay

Google pay.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging that Google's online payment system, G Pay, was unauthorisedly accessing, using and storing Aadhaar ad banking information of citizens in violation of various statutory provisions.

The petition was listed on Thursday before a bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Prateek Jalan which asked the petitioner, Abhijit Mishra, to file an affidavit indicating all the PILs, including those against G Pay, filed by him in the past and the status of each petition.

With the direction, the court listed the petition, filed through advocates Payal Bahl and Prakhar Gupta, for hearing on January 14, 2021.

Mishra, a financial economist, has claimed in his plea that G Pay was accessing Aadhaar data in alleged violation of the Aadhaar Act of 2016, Payments and Settlement Systems Act 2007 and Banking Regulations Act 1949.

He has contended that according to a response received from the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) under the Right to Information Act, no permission has been issued to G Pay to access, use and store citizens Aadhaar details nor has Google moved an application seeking the same.

He has further claimed that such storage of Aadhaar and banking details of citizens by G Pay amounts to violation of the fundamental right of privacy.

The petition has sought directions to UIDAI to take action against G Pay for the alleged violation of provisions of the Aadhaar Act.

It has also sought directions to UIDAI and Reserve Bank of India to prevent alleged unauthorized access of the Aadhar and banking information of the citizens of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Google Pay Aadhaar data
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp