STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SSB jawan loses over Rs 2.78 lakh after bank account hacked

The constable rank jawan is working as a barber of the unit and he was duped after 61 fraudulent transactions were done over a period of time in his savings bank account

Published: 31st December 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An SSB jawan posted with a battalion in Uttar Pradesh has lost over Rs 2.78 lakh after his bank account was allegedly hacked by cyber criminals recently, official sources said on Wednesday.

The constable rank jawan is working as a barber of the unit and he was duped after 61 fraudulent transactions were done over a period of time in his savings bank account, they said.

A total of Rs 2,78,540 has been withdrawn from the jawan''s account after it was hacked, officials said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), that guards open Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan, has asked all its field units and establishments to "enhance" cyber security awareness and strictly enforce guidelines issued in this context.

"A police complaint has been filed in the latest case. A number of measures like holding information sessions and putting up posters are regularly carried out at various locations of the force with an aim to combat the menace of cyber crime."

"The guidelines issued by the home ministry and other cyber security agencies are also incorporated in these messages," a senior SSB officer told PTI. 

The about 90,000 personnel strong force works under the command of the Union Home Ministry and is also designated as the lead intelligence gathering agency on the two fronts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh cyber crime SSB jawan
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp