STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP government cautions people against sharing Aadhar numbers, OTPs for anti-Covid inoculation

A Gorakhpur district health official said the state government has launched no plan as yet to get general people inoculated against Covid as the state's priority is to vaccinate frontline workers.

Published: 31st December 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has cautioned people against falling prey to tricksters seeking Aadhar card numbers, one-time-passwords and bank details telephonically on the pretext of getting them registered for anti-Covid vaccination.

A Gorakhpur district health official said the state government has launched no plan as yet to get general people inoculated against Covid as the state's priority is to vaccinate frontline anti-Covid workers.

Accordingly, the phone calls being made allegedly on behalf of the state Health Department officials to the general public to get themselves registered for inoculation after sharing their Aadhar card numbers, OTP, bank details etc are sham and people must not fall prey to such calls, Gorakhpur CMO Dr Srikant Tiwari said.

"There is no need of giving any detail to anyone in the name of registration for vaccination as people could become victims of cyber crimes," he cautioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp