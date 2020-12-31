STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voters away on vacation: Haryana BJP leader explains civic poll defeat in Ambala

In a setback, the ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana on Wednesday could win only one of the three mayoral seats in cities of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat for which elections were held on Sunday.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A BJP spokesperson on Tuesday blamed the year-end holiday season for the ruling party's failure to win the mayor's post in Ambala, saying its core voters were away on vacation.

At another interaction with reporters, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, however, said the party performed satisfactorily "despite the odd circumstances" under which the recent civic elections were held in the state.

Khattar did not spell out the "odd circumstances" but appeared to be referring to the farmers' agitation over the three new central farm laws.

In a setback, the ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana on Wednesday could win only one of the three mayoral seats in cities of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat for which elections were held on Sunday.

While the BJP could win only in Panchkula, the Congress and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) bagged mayoral posts in Sonipat and Ambala, respectively.

The setback for the ruling coalition has come in the wake of the BJP sweeping mayors polls in five Haryana cities -- Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar  in 2018.

On why the party lost mayoral polls in Ambala, state BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said one of the reasons for the defeat could be the fact that many voters, who form the core vote bank of the party in urban pockets, went out on holidays and this resulted in low voter turnout.

The voting percentage in Ambala Municipal Corporation elections was 56.3 per cent as against 67 per cent in 2013, when polls were last held.

"We witnessed a low polling percentage because many people were on vacations for year-end holidays starting December 25," he said.

"In the urban pockets of Ambala, which form our core vote bank, the voting percentage was even less and ranged nearly 43-50 per cent, which hurt our prospects," said Sharma, whose wife Vandana lost city's mayoral poll to Haryana Jan Chetna Party's Shakti Rani Sharma.

He said he would also raise the issue with the Election Commission so that polls are not scheduled during a holiday or a major festival season.

Besides the polls for Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the elections were also held to elect presidents and members of Rewari municipal council and the Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana municipal committees.

Chief Minister Khattar, however, expressed satisfaction over local bodies poll results, saying the BJP registered wins in 36 municipal wards as against 19 of the Congress.

At a press conference, Khattar also spelt out various initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of various sections of the society this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Congress demand for a special assembly session to take up a no-confidence motion against the state government, Khattar quipped, "If we have won 36 wards and Congress 19 even in odd situations, is that not a mandate?"

"There is no need to summon Vidhan Sabha session now, it will be held at its own time in February or March," he said.

Asked if the BJP will fight next year's Panchayat polls on party symbol, he replied, "Normally we have never fought polls on party symbol, we will decide when these polls come,".

On the farmers' issue, he said the Centre is already engaged in talks with them.

"We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon," he said.

Spelling out various initiatives for farmers, he said, "In Haryana, what we did for farmers in six years, possibly no other state would have done".

"For example, we ensured smooth procurement of crops, we started Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (price difference compensation scheme) so that farmers are protected against price fluctuations".

The state is also procuring seven other crops including moong, maize, sunflower and groundnut on MSP, he said.

Seeking to assure that the MSP will continue, he said, "I have said earlier too that in Haryana MSP will continue and if there is any threat, Manohar Lal will leave politics."

He said that a Rs 7,000 crore international level fruit and vegetable mandi was being set up in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana civic body polls BJP Ambala
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp