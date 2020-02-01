Home Nation

Amid coronavirus scare, Centre prohibits export of masks with immediate effect

The Centre has made amendments with immediate effect in Schedule 2 of the ITC (HS) Export policy 2018 for prohibiting the export of the goods.

Published: 01st February 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

With Gandhi Hospital testing for Coronavirus, people start taking precautions by wearing masks in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

With Gandhi Hospital testing for Coronavirus, people start taking precautions by wearing masks in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/S SENBAGAPANDIYAN)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the scare caused by the novel coronavirus disease, the central government has prohibited the export of all varieties of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks, with immediate effects.

"Export of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing [including coveralls (class 2/3/4) and N95 masks] is prohibited with immediate effect till further orders," the notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday read.

The Centre has made amendments with immediate effect in Schedule 2 of the ITC (HS) Export policy 2018 for prohibiting the export of the goods.

ALSO READ: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan in Air India plane, another flight to leave Delhi

Earlier, manufacturers in India had increased the production of the N95 masks in order to meet the high demand from China and domestic users.

The first case of a novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala, the Union Health ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus masks India China Masks export
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp