I can manipulate NPSC interviews: Nagaland Deputy CM's alleged remark draws public ire

GUWAHATI: Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton has drawn criticism for his alleged statement that he can manipulate interviews of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

Y Patton has denied having made the statement but people on social media are venting their ire. An individual has written to Governor RN Ravi demanding action against Patton.

Vicca S Aye, who is a former president of Sumi (tribe) Students’ Union, has petitioned the governor “on behalf of civil services aspirants”, urging him to take action against Patton.

'On January 28 at the conference of Lotha Students’ Union (at Merapani), we heard the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Y Patton through audio recording of his speech wherein he asked all civil services aspirants to approach him after getting through the written examination of the NPSC. He said that he will be able to manage the interview and help the aspirants get through as he has always been practicing the give and take policy of exchanging jobs between various authorities,' Aye wrote in a letter to the governor.

He said Patton’s admission that the latter could manipulate the NPSC interviews was highly disturbing.

Patton, who is also the state’s Home Minister, has rubbished the charge.

He alleged his speech, made in his Lotha (tribe) dialect, was twisted and misrepresented by his political adversaries to gain political mileage. He said he had stated 'the NPSC cannot be manipulated' in a different context but “my intention is being manipulated”.

