Home Nation

Screening for coronavirus to be extended for travellers coming to India from Thailand, Singapore

In China, 259 patients have died in the outbreak so far while over 12,000 have been confirmed as having developed the infection, for which there is no vaccination available till now.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Till Saturday, 52,332 passengers from 326 flights were screened. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a precautionary measure, the Central government on Saturday decided to screen all passengers coming from Thailand and Singapore for symptoms of Novel Coronavirus.

In addition to the travellers coming from China and Hong Kong at the airports in the country in view of the infection outbreak in China. As of Saturday, 52,332 passengers from 326 flights were screened.

In China, 259 patients have died in the outbreak so far while over 12,000 have been confirmed as having developed the infection, for which there is no vaccination available till now.

ALSO READ: US declares Coronavirus 'emergency,' bans travellers from China

A total of 97 travellers picked up the symptoms in the country according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme who were then referred to the isolation facilities.

Out of the 98 samples that have been tested for coronavirus, only one has been tested negative in  India. 

The only confirmed patient of nCoV hails from Kerala, an MBBS student who had returned from Wuhan, China, is be is being monitored and is stable, said Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The 324 passengers from China who were flown on Saturday morning are also being monitored constantly at two facilities in Delhi-NCR where they have been quarantined. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp