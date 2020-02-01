Screening for coronavirus to be extended for travellers coming to India from Thailand, Singapore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a precautionary measure, the Central government on Saturday decided to screen all passengers coming from Thailand and Singapore for symptoms of Novel Coronavirus.



In addition to the travellers coming from China and Hong Kong at the airports in the country in view of the infection outbreak in China. As of Saturday, 52,332 passengers from 326 flights were screened.

In China, 259 patients have died in the outbreak so far while over 12,000 have been confirmed as having developed the infection, for which there is no vaccination available till now.



ALSO READ: US declares Coronavirus 'emergency,' bans travellers from China

A total of 97 travellers picked up the symptoms in the country according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme who were then referred to the isolation facilities.

Out of the 98 samples that have been tested for coronavirus, only one has been tested negative in India.

The only confirmed patient of nCoV hails from Kerala, an MBBS student who had returned from Wuhan, China, is be is being monitored and is stable, said Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The 324 passengers from China who were flown on Saturday morning are also being monitored constantly at two facilities in Delhi-NCR where they have been quarantined.