Home Nation

UDAN: Bhubaneswar-Varanasi direct daily flight operations commence

The first flight under the UDAN scheme was flagged off on 27th April 2017.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Boosting the regional aerial connectivity in India, Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India on Friday commenced first direct daily flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi under the Centre’s  RCS-UDAN scheme.

The first flight under the UDAN scheme was flagged off on 27th April 2017. Officials said that the commencement of the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route marks another milestone achieved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) with 250th route being operational.

Recently, Alliance Air also started direct daily flight operations on 27th Jan 2020 on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda route under the scheme. Alliance Air was awarded the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route in UDAN 3 bidding process, making it the 58th route commenced by airline.

Due to the presence of a large number of temples and the Ganga, people from all over the country travel frequently to Varanasi. Being a part of the Buddhist tourism circuit, this route will have a cascading effect on the tourism industry.

Alliance Air will operate direct daily flights on the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route. The airline will deploy its 70 seater ATR 72 600 aircraft. This direct flight will cater to the need of pilgrims, tourists, students, businessmen and traders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp