UDAN: Bhubaneswar-Varanasi direct daily flight operations commence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Boosting the regional aerial connectivity in India, Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India on Friday commenced first direct daily flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Varanasi under the Centre’s RCS-UDAN scheme.

The first flight under the UDAN scheme was flagged off on 27th April 2017. Officials said that the commencement of the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route marks another milestone achieved by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) with 250th route being operational.

Recently, Alliance Air also started direct daily flight operations on 27th Jan 2020 on the Kolkata-Jharsuguda route under the scheme. Alliance Air was awarded the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route in UDAN 3 bidding process, making it the 58th route commenced by airline.

Due to the presence of a large number of temples and the Ganga, people from all over the country travel frequently to Varanasi. Being a part of the Buddhist tourism circuit, this route will have a cascading effect on the tourism industry.

Alliance Air will operate direct daily flights on the Bhubaneswar-Varanasi route. The airline will deploy its 70 seater ATR 72 600 aircraft. This direct flight will cater to the need of pilgrims, tourists, students, businessmen and traders.