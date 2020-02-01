Uttarakhand to launch chopper services to boost connectivity within state

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an attempt to boost connectivity in cities and towns of Uttarakhand, chopper services will be launched from February 8.

Captain Deep Srivastava, flight advisor of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, told TNIE, "A total of 28 chopper services will be running across the state out of which some will be on alternate days and some every day."

The first will be from Haridwar to Haldwani for which the fare has been fixed at Rs 1200. The total flight time will be 40 minutes compared to 6-8 hours by train or road.

The aim is to set up 'Regional Connectivity Services' in the state so that people are able to travel fast within their budget.

The fare of these chopper services will be between Rs 1000-5000 depending on distance and time.

Sameer Sah, a resident of Haldwani, said, "We spend over Rs 1200 to travel from Haldwani to Haridwar on any given day. This service if successful will save time and money."

The services will be operating from the headquarters of all 13 districts as well as selected cities and towns of the hill state.

In 2015, the Uttarakhand tourism department had started a chopper service to provide an aerial view of Nainital and surrounding areas. However, the service was suspended and has not been resumed.