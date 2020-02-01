'Work or face music': Uddhav Thackeray talks tough to Maharashtra ministers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reprimanded the motormouths of his government and asked them to focus on work.

The Thackeray government after its formation was mired into controversies due to these loudmouths in his Cabinet.

“We have to use this as a great opportunity to serve the people in a better way. We should not waste the opportunity on the trifle things,” said Thackeray in a recent meeting with his ministers.

Minister Aditya Thackeray also said, “How long will we speak about history? We have to focus on improving the basic infrastructure, providing the quality of education and changing the lives of the people.”

He was hinting at Sanjay Raut’s statement on Indira Gandhi meeting underworld don Haji Mastan at his residence.

Minister Ashok Chavan had also threatened to walk out of the coalition if the government doesn’t work.