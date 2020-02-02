Home Nation

12 of 17 admitted in hospital for nCoV symptoms discharged after samples tested negative

The official further said they have been taking regular follow-up on the health of 72 persons who had returned from China.

Published: 02nd February 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Samples of 12 of the total 17 persons who were admitted in hospitals in Maharashtra for suspected novel Coronavirus infection have tested negative, following which they have been discharged, a Health department official said on Sunday night.

He said the 17 persons were admitted in hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Nanded in the recent past.

"The 12 patients have been released from Mumbai, Pune and Nanded-based hospitals after their samples tested negative for Coronavirus.

The remaining five patients--three in Pune and two in Mumbai--will be discharged if their swab samples tested negative," he said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Don't travel to China, says Centre in new advisory

The official further said they have been taking regular follow-up on the health of 72 persons who had returned from China.

"It is a part of the standard laid down procedure in such scenario," he said.

He said a total of 6,432 people have been screened at the Mumbai international airport so far after their arrival from China.

So far, no confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in the state.

The outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus was first reported in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including two positive cases in India, both in the southern state of Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp