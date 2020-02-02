Coronavirus outbreak: Don't travel to China, says Centre in new advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday issued a new travel advisory urging everyone to refrain from travel to China in view of Novel Corona Virus outbreak and also said that travellers on return could be quarantined.

In a statement, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry also said that anyone with travel history of China since January 15 could be quarantined.

ALSO READ: 12 of 17 admitted in hospital for nCoV symptoms discharged after samples tested negative

In addition, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that developments travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect.

This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China.

As of Sunday, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened. Total of 142 symptomatic travellers picked up by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme have been referred to the isolation facilities.

Of the130 samples tested, of 128 have been found to be negative. The two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable.

The second batch of 330 passengers (including 7 Maldivan citizens) from Wuhan also arrived in India on Sunday. Of these, 300 (including 7 Maldivan citizens) have been housed at ITBP Chawla Camp in Delhi while 30 are in Manesar.