AAP has most candidates with criminal backgrounds: ADR report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Majority of assembly election candidates in the national capital facing criminal cases belongs to ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Saturday.

AAP, which is contesting all 70 seats, tops the tally as 51% (36) of its nominees have criminal cases against their names.

The BJP ranks a distant second, with 17of its nominees facing criminal charges for various offenses. The saffron party is contesting 67 seats, leaving 3 for allies Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party.

Congress fares the best in the tally, as only 10 of its candidates have criminal cases registered against them.

The party is contesting 66 seats. The report says out of total 672 candidates in fray, 20 % (133 contestants) have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits. In 2015 Delhi elections, 114 (17%) candidates had criminal cases registered against them.

The compilation of criminal records and other details of the candidates are based on affidavits submitted by individuals along with their nomination papers, which was taken from the website of Election Commission of India.

According to the analysis done by ADR, 104 candidates have serious criminal offences against them and 32 are involved in crimes against women.

Four constestants are facing a case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) and 20 have already been convicted for various crimes.

About 36 % (243) candidates are millionaires and the average assets per candidate Rs 4. 34 crore, up from Rs 3.32 crore in the previous elections.

Average assets of AAP are Rs 15.25 crore, while those of the Congress, BJP, BSP and NCP are Rs 11.68 crore, Rs 10.22 crore, Rs 62.67 lakh and Rs 2.14 crore respectively.

The 148 Independent candidates hold combined average assets worth Rs 80.90 lakh.

AAP’s Mundka candidate Dharampal Lakra, with assets of Rs 292 crore, is the richest in the fray.

Pramila Tokas (RK Puram) and Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur), both AAP leaders, rank second and third, with each holding assets worth approximately Rs 80 crore.

With total assets worth Rs 3,600, Rajesh Kumar of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) is the poorest candidate.

He is contesting the Palam seat. The report compiled by the ADR further says 16 candidates are Illiterate, while 37 have studied upto class 5.