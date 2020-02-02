Acid thrown on minor rape victim in UP's Hapur after refusing for compromise
The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked with acid.
Published: 02nd February 2020 08:37 PM | Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 09:23 PM
HAPUR: Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday, police said.
They alleged that he targeted the girl's feet and escaped after the incident. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore said the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019.
Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case.