Congress chief Subhash Chopra defends RJD alliance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra held a joint press conference with RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha in the city on Saturday, saying the coming together of the two parties in the Assembly polls bodes well for the people. He said the reason why his party went into an alliance with the RJD for the Delhi polls is because the latter had done a lot of commendable work for the people when it ruled Bihar. The parties entered into an alliance for four seats in the Capital. He said since the city has a sizeable contingent of Purvanchali voters (migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh), the alliance with the RJD with help the Congress win their support and vote.

While not naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the RJD had fought hard to ensure communal harmony in the state by keeping divisive forces at bay. He said the previous government in Delhi had implemented many schemes for the Purvanchalis and the party will do more for them, if voted back.

The RJD spokesperson told reporters said his party joined hands with the Congress in the battle for Delhi, as both parties stand for communal harmony, peace and amity.