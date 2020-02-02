Home Nation

Congress constitutes manifesto panel for 2022 UP assembly polls

Confirming development, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said the committee will interact with poor people, farmers, women and youth in an effort to know their aspirations and problems.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leaders Pramod Tiwari and Ajay Kumar Lallu at a press conference in Lucknow.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leaders Pramod Tiwari and Ajay Kumar Lallu at a press conference in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Congress has constituted a five-member manifesto committee for the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Confirming the development, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday said the committee will interact with poor people, farmers, women and youth in an effort to know their aspirations and problems.

"This is going to be a long process. The reactions registered by the committee will be kept in mind while preparing the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections," he said.

The committee comprises Manish Mishra, Atul Chaturvedi, Tanuj Punia, Pankaj Gupta and Manjoor Ali.

The committee members will also inform people about the welfare schemes the Congress wants to introduce for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Congress Congress manifesto Ajay Kumar Lallu UP assembly polls
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp