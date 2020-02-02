Home Nation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital

Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday.

Published: 02nd February 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital on Sunday evening for check up after she complained of stomach ache. sources said.

According to sources, Gandhi was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she will undergo some medical tests. Sources said that her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are with her at the hospital.

Incidentally, The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Incidentally, the Congress president has been going for medical review periodically to the US. Last year, Rahul had gone to America for his mother’s medical review.

Earlier in the day,  Rahul took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting an old video of the PM exercising.

The Congress leader tweeted please try “your magical exercise routine a few more times” as it may just start the economy.

“Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy,” Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag “Modinomics”, a day after the Union Budget.

TAGS
Sonia gandhi Sonia Gandhi hospital
