Home Nation

India airlifts 323 more citizens, seven Maldivians from China's Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Earlier, six Indians were stopped from boarding the first special Air India flight from the Coronavirus-hit city due to high fever.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers in the Air India flight from Wuhan

Passengers in the Air India flight from Wuhan. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654, Indian officials said.

Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,380 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.

In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.

Four Indians could not board the second flight after they reported high temperatures, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said.

Earlier, six Indians were stopped from boarding the first special Air India flight from the Coronavirus-hit city due to high fever.

The first flight left early Saturday with 324 stranded Indians mostly students from Wuhan.

Further, two days after the first case of Coronavirus infection in India was confirmed in Kerala, the state has reported its second positive case.

As per a statement from the Union Health Ministry, the second confirmed case has a travel history from China.

While the details of the patient are yet to be revealed, the ministry said that the patient is in isolation in the hospital and is stable, however, it is not clear whether the second infected person is related to the previous patient in any way.

Earlier, the first confirmed case of nCoV was reported from Thrissur and per the daily bulletin of the department, the health status of the patient remains satisfactory.

The Centre had on Saturday said that it had decided to screen all passengers from Thailand and Singapore at airports in addition to travelers coming from China and Hongkong in the wake of rising number of nCov cases. 

Till February, over 52,000 passengers from 326 flights had been screened at airports in India.

So far, nearly 105 samples have been tested for the virus in India and two have tested positive, officials said. 

(With ENS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus India second flight from Wuhan Air India
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp