nCoV outbreak: Indians from China taken to Manesar

NEW DELHI: Indian citizens back from China have been taken to the Manesar facility created for the people to be quarantined by the Army. Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited the facility. An army officer said, “220 people have been shifted to our facility at Manesar.” None of the people there were found infected of virus, he added. The people suspected of infection having any signs of fever and/or cough and/or respiratory distress were to be directly transferred to Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment. Sources informed, 324 Indians have been airlifted so far.

Of them, 211 are students and rests are professionals. The highest number, 56, of those evacuated are from Andhra Pradesh followed by 53 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Kerala and 34 from Rajasthan- 34. The people who have been airlifted are from 23 states and Union Territories. The quarantine facility in Manesar was created in an isolated area to house the students who were brought back to India from China’s Wuhan in light of the outbreak. “It’s been set up away from the population in temporary barracks.

The facility’s basic structure already existed, but we started setting it up as a quarantine facility on the evening of January 27. The facility is now ready to receive evacuees,” told an officer. The Army said the students can be monitored for two weeks.

2nd flight to China AI will send another special flight for airlifting remaining Indians from China. An airline spokesperson said the flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi with a different set of crew but same doctors’ team.