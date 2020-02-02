Two CRPF jawans, seven civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least seven civilians and two CRPF men were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said the militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF party deployed near Pratap Park. The grenade exploded inside the park and the blast caused splinter injuries to seven civilians and two CRPF men.

The powerful blast caused panic in Lal Chowk, which was abuzz with shoppers as the Sunday flea market was open. The security men cordoned off the area and conducted searches. However, no arrests were reported.

The injured civilians and CRPF men were evacuated to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where three civilians and a paramilitary jawan were discharged after being given first-aid by the doctors. The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, the official said.

It was the third grenade attack by militants in Srinagar in 2020. Earlier, militants had carried out a grenade attack in Kawdara area of downtown Srinagar on January 4 and Habak area in outskirts of Srinagar on January 8.