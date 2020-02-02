Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader shot dead in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a broad day-light murder, a leader of Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne miscreants in the heart of Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Sunday morning.

As per the police sources, Ranjeet Bachchan, a resident of Gulharia in Gorakhpur district, had embarked upon the morning stroll along with his cousin Aditya Srivastava, when the miscreants first tried to snatch the mobile of Bachchan and then fired at the duo near the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) building in Hazratganj.

Sources claimed that Bachchan’s wife Kalindi Nirmal Sharma had also accompanied him on the morning walk but she took a different route as she could not match her husband’s pace.

As Bachchan received the gunshot in his head, he died on the spot and Aditya, injured critically, as rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where he is under treatment.

Total eight teams from the crime branch of UP Police have been set up by Lucknow Police Commissioner to probe into the incident. The police teams have panned put in the state capital and adjoining districts to nab the culprits.

Lucknow Police Commissioner suspended Parivartan Chowk Station House Officer Sandeep Tiwari under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

Three cops present in the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) stationed just a few yards away from the site of incident were also suspended by the authorities for failing to respond to the shooting incident in time.

A sub-inspector of police, who is a member of the investigation team, confirmed that that the assailants tried to snatch Ranjeet Bachchan’s gold chain and cell phone during the attack.

However, this could be a ploy of the assailants to make the crime look like a loot attempt rather a planned murder, the officer said.

Bachchan’s wife Kalindi Sharma was also being interrogated by the police in connection with the murder of her husband.

As per police sources, a family discord between Bachchan and his wife has also come to the light and it is also being considered while conducting the probe into the murder. Police have taken his two mobile phones in their possession and also tracking his phone call records to ascertain the identity of the killers.

“Forensic experts are scanning the spot. We have been scanning CCTVs and probing the case from all angles. The culprits will be behind the bars soon,” Singh said.

As per the sources, Bachchan had been associated with the Samajwadi Party till he formed his own Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha. He had married twice. One of his wives is in Gorakhpur while the other is in Lucknow, said the source. He and his wife Kalindi Nirmal Sharma were active members of Samajwadi Party and the duo had taken out a cycle rally in 2009.

This is the second killing of a right-wing Hindu leader in the state capital in the recent past.

Kamlesh Tewari, the national president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was killed at his Khurshed Bagh residence in October, last year.