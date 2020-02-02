WATCH | Tweeple to 'take lesson' from elephants to crossroads

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It is often said "be careful while crossing the road!" And the elephants are following the good habit in an adorable video doing rounds on the internet.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the visuals of an elephant herd passing through a forest stretch on a foggy morning.

Kaswan shared the video with a caption: "The small family of elephants on a morning walk."

"The family is additionally teaching how to cross the road safely. You watch left right & then cross," he added.

The small family of elephants on a morning walk. Today. pic.twitter.com/CG6LFPboWM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 31, 2020

As the video went viral, it got some amazing reactions.

A user wrote: "Go West or East, this beautiful beast always obliges with a delightful viewing feast!!!"

Another wrote: "Anyone who doesn't find Elephants adorable needs psychiatric treatment."

A post read, "A paved road through the jungle is a sad sight... We humans have encroached upon everything... water, land and even air."

Another user remarked: "The big one slowed down and ensured kid should cross the road safely and another one is looking on the other side of the road to check if any vehicle is coming. Elephants are very intelligent and cool. They are very fortunate not to have caste division or religion division."