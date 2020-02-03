Home Nation

BJP leader Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom movement 'drama', Congress says no need 'certificate of chamchas'

The former union minister, reportedly claimed that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British.

Published: 03rd February 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday slammed BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a "drama", saying the Father of the Nation does not need a certificate from the "cadre of Britisher's chamchas and spies".

Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangalore that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

"Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from the cadre of Britishers 'chamchas and spies'," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet It is high time the BJP is renamed 'Nathuram Godse Party', he added.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas and to gain international credibility to comment on Mr Hegde who is a senior BJP leader."

Comments

