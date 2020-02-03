CAA, NRC has made life difficult for Muslims in India: BSP chief Mayawati

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) had made life more difficult for Muslims, as she urged the voters of Delhi not to get lured by the “enticing manifestos” of the Congress, BJP and AAP.

Addressing a rally in the national capital on Monday, Mayawati said if her party won the Assembly polls, it would bring development on the lines of the BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, driven by the principle of “sarvajan hitaye, sarvajan sukhaye (welfare and wellbeing of all)”.The implementation of the CAA and the debate over the NRC has made “lives of Muslims more difficult”, she said. “Also, beware of all the tricks of the trade that rival parties will use to lure you,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Addressing a packed Talkatora stadium, she said “The Congress, the longest-ruling party at the Centre since Independence and in various states and the BJP think that Dalits and other backward people are inferior. This is why the reservation promise isn’t being fulfilled. The situation is the same in Delhi,” the former UP CM said. With PTI inputs

BSP chief vows development for all

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said if voted to power, her party would bring development in city on the lines of the party-ruled Uttar Pradesh, which was driven by ‘sarvajan hitaye, sarvajan sukhaye’.