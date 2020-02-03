Coronavirus scare: Man with fever, running nose quarantined in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 42-year-old man who came to Puducherry from Singapore was admitted to the JIPMER hospital and quarantined in the coronavirus isolation ward after he developed a fever and respiratory problems on Monday.

According to the medical superintendent of JIPMER Dr AS Badhe, he has been kept under observation and body samples are being tested to find out whether he is infected by the coronavirus. While a few samples are being tested at JIPMER to identify the nature of the virus, another sample is being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to test for the virus.

The man hailing from Ariyankuppam came to Puducherry from Singapore two days back and developed a fever, running nose and respiratory problems. Following this, he voluntarily went to Jipmer and approached them stating that before coming to Puducherry from Singapore, he had a meeting with a delegation from Hong Kong in which one person was having fever and flu. He was subsequently admitted to the isolation ward of Jipmer.

The other three people who came to Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe from China earlier remain under home quarantine and have not developed any fever or flu.