'Drunk' Gujarat BJP corporator caught dancing on camera in 'dry-state', gets showcause notice  

By PTI

SURAT: In an embarrassment for the ruling BJP in "dry" Gujarat, one of its corporator from Surat was captured on camera while purportedly dancing in an inebriated condition.

With the video of the corporator, Piyush Shivshaktiwala, going viral on social media, the party has issued a show-cause notice to him, Surat BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said on Monday.

Shivshaktiwala represents Sagrampura municipal ward in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The undated video was shot on a mobile phone at a farmhouse in coastal Nagrol village in neighbouring Valsad district.

"A show-cause notice has been issued to Shivshaktiwala. The city unit will also demand his suspension from the party," said Bhajiyawala.

Manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited in Gujarat.

The corporator was allegedly enjoying a party with a group of people at the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Shivshaktiwala on Monday denied that he had consumed liquor at the party.

He said a bottle shown in the video contained fruit juice.

"I have a liquor permit which was granted to me on a health ground. I danced at the party but did not consume liquor. Dancing is not a crime. I will issue a clarification to the party about this. The bottle had no liquor but fruit juice in it," he told reporters.

Stating that they will seek the corporator's suspension from the BJP, Bhajiyawala said such act is not acceptable in a state like Gujarat where liquor is prohibited.

"Being a public representative, such behaviour is not acceptable from Shivshaktiwala," he said.