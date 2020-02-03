Home Nation

'Goli maarna bandh karo': Opposition members raise slogans against CAA in Lok Sabha

As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 03rd February 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Budget session 2020.

Lok Sabha Budget session 2020. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday raised slogans against Union minister Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha over his controversial remarks during a recent election rally in the national capital.

While Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, were protesting against the amended citizenship law, they raised their pitch whenever Thakur started replying to questions.

Thakur, who is the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, had made some controversial remarks during a recent poll rally in the national capital.

Belligerent Congress members, who were in the Well, shouted slogans against the minister and asked 'Aapka goli kaha hai? (where is your bullet?)', an apparent reference to the minister's controversial remarks.

"Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by the Opposition along with a few opposition MPs shouting "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo". 

Whenever Thakur was responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the members began sloganeering against him.

During the election rally, Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan, "shoot the traitors", after he lashed out at anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors.

The Election Commission had also banned him for three days from campaigning for the Delhi elections in the wake of his controversial remarks.

The Lower House also witnessed incessant protests against the amended citizenship law, and proposed NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register).

Speaker Om Birla said the House was taking up the important issue of skill development of the youth, hence members should participate in it and go back to their seats.

He also reminded that floor leaders had assured him that the Question Hour will be allowed to be conducted smoothly and members are free to raise issues during Zero Hour which follows the Question Hour.

However, members kept raising slogans.

TAGS
Opposition Lok Sabha Citizenship act Anti CAA protests NRC NPR CAA
Comments

