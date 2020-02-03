Govt planning to direct schools to sensitise students on hygiene tips against coronavirus

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The Union Health Ministry is planning to write to schools across the country, asking them to sensitise the students on the basic hygiene tips to minimise the risk of Novel Coronavirus infection, a senior official told ANI on Monday.

With three confirmed cases of nCoV detected in Kerala, the health ministry has decided to make children aware of the preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan told ANI: "Now that the nCoV case are being detected in India, school administrations should sensititise their students on preventive measures related to flu-like symptoms. The parents should also take care of it."

On Monday, the third positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. According to the Health Ministry, the patient has a travel history from Wuhan, China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the central government has issued a fresh travel advisory asking people to refrain from travelling to China and that anyone with travel history to China since January 15 this year may be quarantined.

According to China's Health Commission, the latest data on the coronavirus outbreak in China till today states that there are 17,205 confirmed cases on Chinese mainland, another 15 in Hong Kong 8 in Macao and 10 in Taiwan.

As many as 361 people have died of the infection so far.