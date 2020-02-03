Home States Kerala

Coronavirus outbreak: India's third positive case reported in Kerala's Kasaragod

The patient has been admitted to Kanhangad district hospital and shifted to the isolation ward. The third person is also a student at Wuhan University in China.

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A third case of the coronavirus in the country has been confirmed at Kasaragod in Kerala. The state reported the third positive case of coronavirus at Kasaragod, Health Minister KK Shylaja informed the Kerala Assembly on Monday. A medical student who returned from Wuhan, China has tested positive. 

The condition of the patient is stable and is being closely monitored. The health minister said there is no need to panic. 

Two students from Wuhan are under treatment in isolation wards at Thrissur Medical College hospital and Alappuzha Medical College.

 A total of 1793 people have been kept under observation in Kerala following the reporting of the first case of coronavirus in the state. All these people have come back from China recently. 

70 people have been kept in isolation wards in hospitals in Kerala and the rest have been home quarantined. The positive cases of this virus were only reported in Kerala as many students from Kerala are studying in Wuhan where the outbreak reported. Over 300 people have died in China in the coronavirus outbreak while over 14,000 people have been infected.

