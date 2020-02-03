Home Nation

Jaishankar hails government for reaching out to Indians in trouble, cites coronavirus evacuation

On Sunday, 323 more Indians and seven Maldivians were brought back by air from the Chinese city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, taking the number of evacuees to 654.

Published: 03rd February 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday hailed the Modi government for reaching out to Indians in trouble anywhere in the world as he cited the effort to evacuate more than 600 Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.

Jaishankar also said that he joined politics as he saw a government for which reform and change means nutrition, mother's health, girl's education, middle-class services and reaching out to the last man in the queue.

Speaking at an event of the Tamil Association here, he said earlier the approach was to push problems as nobody was willing to take difficult decisions.

In this context, Jaishankar highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 and bringing in the amended citizenship act.

"Everybody knows Article 370 was a 70-year problem. It was a temporary provision of the Constitution. For 70 years this provision continued as temporary," he said lauding the government for doing away with it.

"From Gandhi ji to all our leaders have said we have to do something about" persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, the Union minister said.

"...Where will these minorities go, but our habit has been somebody will deal with it and while there is a problem let us push it down," Jaishankar said.

"So today you have a caring government, a government with courage which will take decisions," he said.

Talking about the reasons for his joining the government, he also said that under this government, a system was developed by which any Indian in trouble, anywhere in the world, could be looked after.

"We are there for them. People today when they go out, they go out with more confidence that if something will happen, their government will be there to back them," he said.

For example, many Indian students were there in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the government has worked really hard and brought back the second batch of students on Sunday, he added.

On Sunday, 323 more Indians and seven Maldivians were brought back by air from the Chinese city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, taking the number of evacuees to 654.

"Today this feeling is there: (They are) our people, (and) our responsibility. We will take care of our people," Jaishankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaishankar India China Coronavirus
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp