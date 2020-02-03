Love in the time of coronavirus: Chinese woman marries Indian collegemate

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: After a five-year relationship, Chinese national Xi Jao ‘Dora’ married Satyarth Mishra, a native of Mandsaur, at a colourful ceremony in the groom’s home town on Sunday.

While the wedlock was solemnised at Mandsaur, the post-marriage party and celebrations planned at Dora’s home in China were cancelled due to the health scare.

“Both of us live in Canada, but our relatives are either based in India, or in China. While the marriage was solemnised as per Indian tradition at our hometown, the party and celebrations planned in China have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare,” Satyarth said.

Dora’s parents and three more family members from China took part in the celebrations in Mandsaur in Saturday-Sunday, but not before a thorough medical examination at Delhi’s IGI Airport. According to Mishra’s family, many more members from Dora’s family, including her uncle and aunt, wanted to be in India for the marriage, but they were not permitted to travel given the prevailing circumstances there.

Satyarth met Dora about six years ago in Canada when he was pursuing a course in Mass Communication. “She also studied at the same college. We met at the International Students Centre and fell in love. Our marriage is the ideal culmination of our five-year-old relationship,” he said. Dora, who works as a make-up artist, gushed about the colours of Indian culture and the “unforgettable” culinary delights which she experienced.