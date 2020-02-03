Home Nation

MNS to avoid Muslim areas during rally against illegal immigrants on Sunday

"The rally is against illegal migrants. It shouldn’t be interpreted as being in favour of the CAA or NRC," said senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.

Published: 03rd February 2020

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) had decided to avoid densely populated Muslim dominated areas of the city during their proposed rally against illegal immigrants on Sunday, party sources have said.

Party chief Raj Thackeray had announced the rally at a party function last month. The party had announced that the rally would start from Jijamata Udyan at Byculla and end at the Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the Central Railway. However, the police were not ready to permit a rally on this route since it passes through densely populated Muslim localities. The final decision on the route was to be made on Monday.

It was revealed on Monday that the party had proposed an alternative route between Girgaum Chowpati and Azad Maidan.

“The police have permitted a rally on this route since it is shorter compared to the earlier one and also avoids Muslim dominated areas,” said senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.

"The rally is against illegal migrants. It shouldn’t be interpreted as being in favour of the CAA or NRC," Nandgaonkar said.

Raj Thackeray had clarified last week that his statements against illegal migrants were misconstrued as being in favour of the CAA and NRC.

