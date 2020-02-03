NPF to move anti-CAA resolution in Nagaland Assembly

Home Nation

Widespread pro and anti CAA protests have been going on in different states of India. ( Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS )

By PTI

KOHIMA: Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) has decided to move a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 in the ensuing budget session of the Nagaland Assembly, a senior party leader said on Monday.

The session is scheduled from February 7 to 15.

During a consultative meeting of NPF legislators with party officials held in the residence of party president Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Saturday, it was decided that the MLAs will take up the matter (CAA) in the Assembly, NPF secretary-general Achumbemo Kikon told reporters.

Kikon said party workers will organise dharnas against CAA outside the Assembly.

"Our legislators will give fierce arguments against the Act and move a resolution for withdrawal of CAA," Kikon said.

He said the party will also field its candidate for the post of Assembly speaker which is vacant following the demise of the sitting speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu on December 29 last year following a prolonged illness.

Kikon said a whip has been issued to all the NPF MLAs and all of them, including the seven suspended ones, will abide by it.

Seven of the 25 NPF MLAs were suspended during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for defying the collective decision of the party and supporting the ruling party nominee.

Though they are suspended from the party, they are still NPF legislators inside the Assembly, Kikon said, citing past court rulings.

The election of the speaker is scheduled on the first day of the session on February 7.

NPF MLA Imkong L Imchen told PTI that the party legislators have decided to nominate former speaker Imtiwapang for the post.

