Pakistan was made for those who are anti-constitution: Giriraj Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: At a time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under firing lines of Opposition over a recent statement of its leader Anurag Thakur, another Union minister and loudmouth leader of the party Giriraj Singh again courted a fresh controversy on Monday.

Singh on Twitter alleged that educational institutions like AMU and Jamia were being used to raise a traitors army against the country.

Singh alleged that Owaisi like "katarpanthi"(hard core religious believer or radical) have been vitiating these educational institutions for creating an army of traitors against the country.

Slamming them, he said Pakistan has already been created for them. He stressed that such "Owaisi and the anti-constitution people will have to be stopped". He warned that the people of India have now got awoken.

Singh tweeted: "In educational institutions like Jamia/AMU, radicals like Owaisi are creating a traitors' army against the country by mixing poison against the country. Owaisi and such constitutional opponents will have to be stopped. The people of India have awakened, don't squeeze us, don't break.). Pakistan was made for you now let us live peacefully".

Singh was reacting to a statement of Asaduddin Owaisi in which he had expressed his solidarity with the students of Jamia and accused the government of perpetuating tortures on them.

Stepping up Twitter attacks on Arvind Kejriwal, Singh also said that the whole of India is awakening against Kejriwal's appeasement and help for anti national forces.

"Patriotic people will choose their paths and the supporters of Shaheen-Baghi will give a heavy blow to Kejriwal",he said.

He also condemned the threat given to an international meditation mentor Dipankar Ji Maharaj and asked the police to provide adequate security to him.