Pune court to hear transferring of Bhima-Koregaon case to NIA on February 6

The NIA had filed a petition in the Pune sessions court on January 29 seeking transfer of the case to the agency's court in Mumbai.

By ANI

PUNE: A Sessions Court here on Monday posted for February 6 the matter seeking the transfer of probe into the Bhima-Koregaon violence to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Both the prosecution and the defence lawyers have sought more time to file their replies.

The NIA had filed a petition in the Pune sessions court on January 29 seeking transfer of the case to the agency's court in Mumbai.

The agency also seeks handover of the documents and evidence by the state police after it was asked by the Union Home Ministry to investigate the case.

It is important to note that charges of sedition (Section 124) are not included in the FIR filed by the NIA in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

While NIA has named 11 accused, the number of those against whom cases were registered by the Pune police is 23.

The NIA also did not include Section 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India) in its FIR, which was invoked by the Pune Police later on in the case.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person had lost his life while several others were injured in the incident.

