Home Nation

Screen Goa railway stations for coronavirus: Former CM Churchill Alemao

Goa is well connected to Kerala thanks to the Konkan Railway, which traverses along the Western Indian coastline.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa CM Churchill Alemao

Former Goa CM Churchill Alemao (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Not just airports, Goa's railway stations should also be screened for coronavirus suspects, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao said on Monday.

"Coronavirus has reached Kerala, which is why it is important that not just the airport, but railway stations in Goa should also be screened for suspects," Alemao told reporters at the state Assembly complex here ahead of the budget session, which begins later in the day.

Goa is well connected to Kerala thanks to the Konkan Railway, which traverses along the Western Indian coastline.

Two coronavirus cases have surfaced in Kerala.

"It is a very serious issue. The government should do as much as it can to protect the people, the rest is up to God," Alemao also said.

Two persons are currently admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital in Goa after they developed symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Churchill Alemao Goa Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak Goa Coronavirus
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp