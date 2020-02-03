Screen Goa railway stations for coronavirus: Former CM Churchill Alemao

By IANS

PANAJI: Not just airports, Goa's railway stations should also be screened for coronavirus suspects, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao said on Monday.

"Coronavirus has reached Kerala, which is why it is important that not just the airport, but railway stations in Goa should also be screened for suspects," Alemao told reporters at the state Assembly complex here ahead of the budget session, which begins later in the day.

Goa is well connected to Kerala thanks to the Konkan Railway, which traverses along the Western Indian coastline.

Two coronavirus cases have surfaced in Kerala.

"It is a very serious issue. The government should do as much as it can to protect the people, the rest is up to God," Alemao also said.

Two persons are currently admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital in Goa after they developed symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.