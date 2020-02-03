Home Nation

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar plan to develop cricket academy

Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar (L) and Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar have approached the Maharashtra government to retain the 21,348 square foot plot in Bandra and develop it as an indoor cricket academy.

According to the sources, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had allocated the 21,348-square foot plot in Bandra to Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust (SGCFT) three decades ago to set up an indoor cricket academy.

The terms and conditions of allotment were revised in 1999, 2002, and 2007, but the foundation is yet to carry out any construction on this plot. However, Gavaskar now wants to jointly develop this plot with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. 

Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aditya Thackeray had also called the meeting in this regard and asked the “MHADA officials to work to facilitate the process,” said sources requesting anonymity.

Both the cricket icons also recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra. In this meeting, Gavaskar informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he failed to develop the plot because of financial conditions. I wish to develop with Sachin jointly. He promised that the development over this plot will not be delayed further and asked to renew the agreement once again and the tri-party agreement will be made with Sachin Tendulkar.

Uddhav Thackeray’s two sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray were also present in meeting with the cricket icons at their Matoshree residence. Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad confirmed the development. 

Former Maharashtra minister and local BJP legislator Ashish Shelar had earlier written to MHADA to take actions.

