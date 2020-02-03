Home Nation

Ten doctors booked in ‘fake domicile’ case

Investigators are now probing possibility of organised inter-state fake documents racket being behind the ten fake domicile certificates.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ten doctors practising in different parts of the country after completing MBBS from Madhya Pradesh, had secured admissions in different medical colleges of the state via fake domicile certificates between 2004 and 2010.

The Madhya Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (MPSTF) probing Vyapam scam related complaints that were not taken over by the CBI in July 2015, has now lodged cases of cheating, forgery and fraud against them, including two women doctors.

Investigators are now probing possibility of organised inter-state fake documents racket being behind the ten fake domicile certificates. All these admissions and recruitment tests were conducted during the erstwhile BJP regime by Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

“The ten accused have been booked under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC for appearing in the qualifying examination (MPPMT) against the seats reserved for MP domicile candidates using fake certificates,” ADG-MPSTF Ashok Awasthi told TNIE.

He said, the candidates used fakes certificates to establish domiciles of Rewa, Sidhi, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Morena and Datia districts that border Uttar Pradesh. Of them, five certificates were sourced from Rewa and one from Sidhi district. Of the five fake certificates issued in Rewa, four pertain to Teonthar tehsil only, police said.

“It’s yet not clear whether the ten medicos hailed from MP or UP, but in two cases, it’s already established that they hailed from West and East UP. Some are now working with hospitals in MP, while four are employed with reputed hospitals in Agra, Delhi and Mumbai,” said a source privy to the ongoing MPSTF investigations.

“Involvement of tehsil staff and officers, whose seals are there on the certificates, cannot be ruled out,” the ADG said.

As per the ADG-MPSTF, in July 2015, when the CBI took over the Vyapam cases as per  Supreme Court direction, 212 cases had already been registered by Special Task Force.With the CBI not taking over probe in 1040 cases, 540 were transferred to respective district police forces, while probe into 313 complaints was closed. In September 2019, the government directed the Special Task Force. to probe remaining 197 complaints.

What is Vyapam?

The Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in July 2013.

It involved politicians, government officials, businessmen employing imposters to write exams, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

