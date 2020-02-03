Home Nation

Uttarakhand denies negligence, says travellers at Nepal border screened for coronavirus

Doctors have been stationed at India-Nepal border posts of Dharchula and Jhulaghat to check and ascertain if people have symptoms of coronavirus infection. 

Published: 03rd February 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

India Nepal border

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Despite a global alert on the outbreak of coronavirus, gross negligence is visible along Uttarakhand's border with Nepal and China. It is alleged that the security personnel screening the people at the border are not even provided with masks. 

Over 800 people have the Nepal border into Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand in the last five days.

However, the state health department officials claimed otherwise. Usha Gunjyal, chief medical officer, Pithoragarh said: "We have provided masks to all personnel and requested the head office in Dehradun to send more of them. Every precaution regarding coronavirus is being taken."

Three doctors, including an Ayurvedic physician, have been stationed at India-Nepal border posts of Dharchula and Jhulaghat to check and ascertain if people have symptoms of coronavirus infection. 

Last week, the Uttarakhand health department cancelled all leaves of medical staff. The decision came after reports of suspects emerging across the country. They have been instructed to take into account the travel history of the people with any symptoms like that of coronavirus-affected ones. 

No positive case has been found in Uttarakhand so far.

